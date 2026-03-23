Racheli, daughter of Settlements Minister Orit Strock, on Sunday responded to the controversy that erupted after her sister Shoshana’s death and the harsh criticism directed at their mother.

Shoshana Strock was found lifeless earlier this month at her home in Amirim. The circumstances of the incident are being examined by the police.

In a social media post, Racheli noted that her late sister, Shoshana, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and a schizophreniform disorder.

“Look at the families around you," Rachel urged. “The statistic of 1 in 100 or 1 in 300 is not just a number. It’s a neighbor or a family member. Check which family needs support and be there for them."

She also emphasized the genetic aspect of the illness and warned about external triggers: “If you have family members who are coping with this, avoid drugs, especially cannabis, which can trigger an outbreak."

In a direct and emotional message to those facing with such conditions, Rachel stressed: “Even when it’s hard, do not stop treatment all at once. Sometimes it’s possible to gradually reduce it with psychiatric guidance, but absolutely not alone. Life is a gift - don’t lose it."