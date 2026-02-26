A report by i24NEWS states that in 2025 the Palestinian Authority transferred approximately half a billion shekels in payments to terrorists and their families.

According to details presented during a recent cabinet meeting, 395 million shekels were allocated to terrorists currently imprisoned, while 92 million shekels were paid to families of terrorists killed while carrying out attacks. terrorists released during the recent hostage agreements were also granted a special payment.

During the meeting, Minister Orit Strock addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing a biblical comparison. She referenced the story of Mordechai and Ahasuerus, saying that just as Mordechai exposed Haman as an enemy, Netanyahu must persuade U.S. President Donald Trump that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is “an enemy."

Senior defense officials also noted that salaries for Palestinian Authority public sector employees, including teachers, doctors, and nurses, have recently been reduced to ensure that payments to terrorists would continue uninterrupted. As a result, while the average Palestinian Authority salary stands at about 3,000 shekels per month, payments to terrorists reportedly reach as high as 12,000 shekels monthly.

In recent months, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has raised the issue in discussions with senior international officials, including during meetings at the United Nations last week, emphasizing that the Palestinian Authority continues these payments despite public statements indicating they would cease.

In 2018, Israel passed legislation mandating the freezing of funds equivalent to those the Palestinian Authority allocates to individuals involved in terrorism, deducting the sums from tax revenues transferred by Israel. Approximately 4 billion shekels have been withheld under the law to date.