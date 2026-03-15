Mimister Orit Strock announced this morning (Sunday) the death of her daughter, Shoshana.

In a brief statement she published, Strock wrote, “With a broken heart, I update you on the passing of our beloved daughter Shoshana."

Shoshana Strock was found lifeless on Saturday at her home in Amirim. The circumstances of the incident are being examined by the police.

Emergency services received a report about the incident, and a team from Magen David Adom was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the medical teams found Struck in critical condition, without a pulse and not breathing.

The medical team began resuscitation efforts in an attempt to save her life, but after prolonged attempts, they were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene.