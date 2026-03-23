This week witnesses the confluence of the entrance of the new month of Nisan, and the beginning of the weekly cycle of Torah readings in the Book of Vayikra (Leviticus). What's the connection?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder the mysterious personal call of Leviticus, and the magnificent month of Nisan -- time of our past and future Redemption...as well as the time of the return of the Divine Presence to this world.

In his Jerusalem studio in the midst of recording this program, Rabbi Richman was interrupted by a warning siren of incoming missiles; such is the current reality of life in Israel, as the war against the tyranny of the Iranian terrorist regime continues.