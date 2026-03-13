In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on some of the spiritual implications of "Operation Roaring Lion," Israel's pre-emptive strike against Iran's rulers who had boasted of their plans of Israel's destruction.

As the Hebrew calendar prepares to transition from the aspect of the hidden miracles of Adar to the revealed miracles of Nisan, our hosts discuss some of the moving lessons of this week's double Torah reading of the portions of Va'yahkel and Pikudei, bringing the Book of Exodus to its triumphant conclusion.