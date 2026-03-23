Sirens were activated across central and southern Israel after midnight early Monday morning, following the launch of a missile with a splitting warhead from Iran.

The missile was intercepted and no injuries were reported, though debris falls were recorded in several areas in central Israel. Impacts were reported in Bnei Brak and Moshav Gat Rimon, with damage also reported by falling debris in Petah Tikva.

תיעוד מזירת נפילה במרכז הארץצילום: כבאות והצלה לישראל

זירת נפילה במרכז הארץ צילום: מד"א

Earlier on Sunday evening, sirens were triggered twice in northern Israel due to launches from Iran. No impacts or injuries were reported from those barrages. It appears that one of the missiles fired from Iran landed in Lebanese territory.

IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin issued a statement on Sunday evening, addressing the intensified Iranian fire over the past 24 hours.

“We have just gone through a complex day on the home front. The fire from Iran and Lebanon continues. We are deepening and expanding our strikes in Iran and Lebanon. We must not forget - we are fighting against a terrorist regime and its proxies. This is an essential campaign. We have achieved significant successes, but it is also exacting a heavy price from us," Defrin began.

He noted that “interceptors were fired in Dimona and Arad, but unfortunately we were unable to intercept the missiles launched. Our investigation has shown that the failures in these incidents are unrelated to one another."

“The threats we faced tonight are not new. These are missiles that have been fired throughout the operation and which we have successfully intercepted in the past. We investigate every such incident. Over 95% of launches are intercepted," he added.