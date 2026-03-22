IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin issued a statement this evening (Sunday) addressing the increasing fire from Iran over the past 24 hours.

"We have had a difficult day on the home front. The fire from Iran and Lebanon continues. We are deepening and expanding our attacks in Iran and Lebanon. We must not forget - we are fighting a terrorist regime and its proxies. This is a necessary campaign and we have made great achievements, but it also exacts a price from us," Defrin began.

He noted that "we fired interceptors in Dimona and Arad, but unfortunately we were unable to intercept the missiles. Our investigation revealed that the failures in the incidents are not related to each other."

"The threats we saw tonight are not new. These are missiles that were fired throughout the operation and that we have successfully intercepted in the past. We investigate every such incident. Over 95% of the launches are intercepted," he added.