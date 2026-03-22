Following the Ministry of Education’s announcement on Saturday night, the ministry has updated the activity framework for the coming days.

Monday: There will be no in-person learning in the education system, including special education. All studies will take place remotely nationwide.

Exemptions: Certain activities will continue in their existing format, including informal educational programs, at-risk youth programs in dedicated frameworks, educational centers in hospitals, volunteer youth activities, and practical exams or preparation in small groups, all according to Home Front Command guidelines. No organized transportation will be provided for any of these activities.

Tuesday onward: After a situation assessment and in coordination with the Home Front Command, the Jewish education system will enter the Passover holiday break. During this period, activities in special education frameworks will continue, and informal activities will be allowed according to Home Front Command guidelines and regional instructions.

Passover day camps (Nitzanim): These will not open throughout the country. They will operate only in municipalities that choose to do so, in coordination with the Ministry and according to Home Front Command defense directives.