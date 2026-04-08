The Home Front Command published updated guidelines this evening (Wednesday) following the ceasefire between Iran and the US.

Until tomorrow, Thursday, April 9th, 2026, at 6:00 am, the defensive guidelines remain unchanged.

From 6:00 in the morning until 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 9th, 2026, the defensive guidelines will change and be updated in accordance with the situational assessment:

1. The confrontation line areas, northern Golan, Upper Galilee, the Bay Area, and the communities of Katzrin and Kidmat Tzvi (in the southern Golan area) will remain with limited activity level, in accordance with the following guidelines:

* Educational activities - may be conducted within a standard protected space.

* Gatherings and services - up to 50 people outdoors and up to 200 people indoors.

* Workplaces - operations are allowed only in locations from which a standard protected space can be reached during defense alerts.

* Essential services - operations are permitted in buildings or locations from which a standard protected space can be reached during defense alerts.

- Beaches - closed to the public.

2. The rest of the country - will move to a full activity level without restrictions, except for in the guidance areas of Lower Galilee, Central Galilee, the Valleys, Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, and the Judean Lowlands - where a gathering limit of up to 1,000 people will apply.

"The IDF continues to monitor the developments, and in coordination with the Home Front Command's ongoing situational assessment, it was decided to update the defensive guidelines," the military stated.