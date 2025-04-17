The National Transplant Center announced this morning (Thursday) that two Israelis were able to see again thanks to the donation of the corneas of police officer Senior Sergeant Igor Orelik, 31, deputy commander of the motorcycle team in the Ayalon precinct, who was killed in the accident this week.

He left behind a wife, Tanya, and a small daughter, Ella, who is 11 months old. His wife Tanya, a nurse by profession, was asked by the medical team to consider organ donation.

She claims to have felt no hesitation. 'When they approached me with the request for organ donation, I didn't hesitate at all; it was clear to me that this is what Igor would have wanted.'

Due to the nature of the injury, his corneas and skin could be donated for medical use. The corneas were transplanted yesterday to a man at Kaplan Hospital and to another woman at Carmel Hospital.

Tanya added, "Since we met 9 years ago when we used to go out for trips or errands, he always stopped for soldiers, 'Come, let's take him so he doesn't wait too long to get home.' That's who Igor was - always putting others before himself."

This week, Senior Sergeant Kamal Sefadi, a police officer in the national motorcycle unit of the traffic division, was also killed in a traffic accident on Route 70.