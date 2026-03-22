Brodie Mitchell, a British student, has filed a lawsuit against Royal Holloway, University of London, alleging he was suspended after comparing a pro-Palestinian activist’s head covering to a kitchen towel.

According to Mitchell, the incident occurred during an exchange with pro-Palestinian activists at a freshers’ fair on campus.

Mitchell, who describes himself as a “non-Jewish Zionist," claims that during the exchange, Huda al-Jamal, president of the Friends of Palestine society, referred to him as “someone who wants to be Jewish" and questioned why he does not wear a kippah.

In response, Mitchell said of the keffiyeh worn by al-Jamal: “You’re wearing a kitchen towel on your head."

In the lawsuit, Mitchell states that disciplinary action was taken against him, and that the day after the incident he was summoned to university offices, where he was informed he would be suspended from his studies for nine weeks due to “behavior that may be considered hate speech."

He further claims that a police investigation was opened against him on suspicion of “hate speech," and accuses university officials of denying him the time and resources necessary to complete his degree in politics and international relations.

Mitchell also alleges that he was forced to leave student housing and barred from contacting other students on campus.

He said he is willing to apologize to al-Jamal for his remarks, but does not accept the decision to suspend him. University officials said they will respond to the lawsuit in court.