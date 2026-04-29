The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) today (Wednesday) issued a blistering condemnation following the stabbing attack targeting visible Jews in London’s Golders Green neighborhood, in which two Jewish men were injured in what appears to be a deliberate act of antisemitic violence.

"The attack adds to a deeply alarming wave of incidents across the United Kingdom, reinforcing fears that Jewish communities are being increasingly singled out and targeted in broad daylight," CAM stated.

“This is not random violence. This is open season on Jews," said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “When a man hunts for Jews in the streets of London, knife in hand, we are witnessing the normalization of antisemitic terror in the UK. Decision-makers in the UK have to be asked, how much blood must be shed before real action to stop this wave of terror is taken?"

Roytman Dratwa warned that the attack represents a dangerous escalation after weeks of mounting hostility and incitement.

“The warning signs have been unmistakable, attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions, and ambulance services, and now that hatred has spilled into physical violence once again," Roytman Dratwa said. “This is how it starts, and history has shown us how it can escalate even further if left unchecked."

He stressed that the responsibility now lies squarely with the authorities to act decisively before the situation deteriorates further.

“If governments do not respond forcefully at every level, through policing, legislation, education, and the dismantling of incitement networks, this ‘hunting season’ against Jews will continue," Roytman Dratwa added. “The consequences of hesitation will be measured in further bloodshed."

CAM called on the British government to immediately enhance security protections for Jewish communities, ensure swift prosecution of perpetrators, and confront the ideological drivers fueling antisemitic violence.

“This is a defining moment," Roytman Dratwa concluded. “The question is whether those in power will act now, or wait until the next attack makes the cost of inaction further undeniable."