Counter-terrorism police have launched an investigation after a suspected arson attack on a former synagogue in east London, in what authorities fear may be part of a wider pattern of incidents targeting the Jewish community.

The Daily Mail reports that emergency services were called to Nelson Street in Whitechapel at around 5:16am following reports of a fire at the historic building. The London Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control, and officers later confirmed that damage was limited to the front gates and a lock. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary CCTV evidence suggests the fire was deliberately started shortly after 5:10am. The incident is being treated as arson, though no arrests have been made so far.

The attack comes amid heightened concern over a recent wave of incidents affecting Jewish sites across London, including arson attempts and a stabbing in Golders Green that is being treated as terrorism-related. Officials say counter-terrorism specialists are now working closely with local police to determine whether there are links between the cases.

Police leaders stressed the seriousness of the investigation and acknowledged the impact on local Jewish communities, even though the building has not functioned as a synagogue since its closure in 2020. Residents in surrounding areas can expect an increased police presence as inquiries continue.

Government officials have also been briefed on the situation, with authorities emphasizing that antisemitism is being treated as a matter of urgent concern.

The building itself, founded in 1923, had recently been put up for sale. A local Muslim group, the Ashaadibi Education & Cultural Centre community in Whitechapel, put down a £235,000 deposit and launched an appeal to buy the £2million site, with plans for a mosque, community and education center.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information, particularly any CCTV footage that may help identify those responsible.