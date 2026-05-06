Israel’s defense establishment is pushing to renew the campaign against Iran, Galei Zahal (Army Radio) reported Monday morning.

Senior officials reportedly believe additional strikes should be carried out against Iran, estimating that further military pressure could influence Tehran’s position in ongoing negotiations.

According to the report, several targets Israel had sought to strike during the last round of fighting, including Iranian energy and oil facilities, were ultimately not attacked. Officials now believe there is an opportunity to complete those operations.

One senior official said, "There is potential that this could lead the Iranians to become more flexible, but it cannot be guaranteed." The official added that renewed fighting could further weaken Iran and push it into a corner, though not necessarily lead to surrender or acceptance of all demands.

Regarding recent developments in the Gulf, security officials reportedly believe the United States should be allowed to lead developments at this stage. In their view, Israel should not intervene unless Iran directly attacks Israel.

The officials also noted that protests took place recently in an Iranian bazaar, noting that the economic pressure on Tehran is intensifying.

"The blockade is greatly pressuring Iran. Every day that passes increases the pressure, but we cannot wait forever. If the decision is made to renew the campaign, it needs to happen soon," they said.