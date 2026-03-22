19 שוהים בלתי חוקיים נעצרו בעטרות דוברות המשטרה

Border Police forces operating around Jerusalem foiled a large-scale infiltration attempt on Saturday, arresting 19 individuals who had entered Israel illegally.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with IDF surveillance units, whose observers first identified suspicious movement near the security barrier in the Atarot industrial zone, north of the capital. Following the alert, Border Police units were deployed to the scene and launched a wide search of the area.

During the sweep, officers discovered the suspects hiding inside a nearby building close to the breach point. All 19 were identified as illegal entrants and were taken into custody. They were later transferred to the Border Police’s Investigations and Intelligence Division in the Jerusalem district for further questioning.

Officials said the incident is part of a broader effort to curb illegal entry into Israel, which authorities describe as a significant security concern.

Over the past week, Border Police operations across multiple sectors have led to the arrest of 256 illegal entrants, along with 45 more suspected of aiding them through transportation, employment, or providing shelter.