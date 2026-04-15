השריפות שפרצו במרחב ללא קרדיט

Late on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, Israeli security forces operated to destroy several outposts across Judea and Samaria.

The operation, which included Civil Administration inspectors and Border Police forces in Judea and Samaria, lasted throughout the night and involved the demolition of structures at three different locations.

The activity began around 11:00 p.m. at an outpost near the community of Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion. Forces demolished the structures there within a short time.

At the same time, calls for riots were circulated on social media in nearby Arab villages.

Around 1:00 a.m., forces arrived at the "Beit Anot" hill, a strategic point located between Gush Etzion and Mount Hebron. Structures used as a residence for a family with three children and a group of young people engaged in shepherding were demolished.

Toward 4:00 a.m., forces raided the "Kol Mevaser" hill in the Binyamin region. Residents complained of a forceful evacuation, claiming they were given only one minute to prepare before their homes were destroyed.

According to them, despite their requests, they were not allowed to remove valuable personal belongings, some of which were buried under the rubble.

During the evacuation in Binyamin, clashes broke out between the forces and residents. The residents claimed that a heavy engineering vehicle piled dirt over their belongings to prevent their retrieval, and that only in daylight were they able to recover tefillin (phylacteries) and holy books from the ruins. They also alleged that forces used crowd-dispersal measures and fired illumination flares that caused local brush fires.

"Precisely at this time, following Holocaust Remembrance Day - a day that recalls the exile of the Jewish people and the hatred of nations - the system is carrying out widespread destruction at several significant and important settlement points that symbolize the return of the Jewish people to their land and their renewed strength."

They added, "Over the past year, the system has come to understand the importance of the hilltop [settlements] and farms and is establishing many new points and communities. However, Arab encroachment has not stopped, and there are still many areas outside the law or that are challenging and strategic locations deep in the territory, where the system is unable to establish points. That is why we are here - to safeguard the land until the state breaks through there as well. We are not the enemy."