Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday warned during a situational assessment that the coming week will see an escalation in the strikes against Iran.

Attending the situational assessment were senior security officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Tamir Yadai, Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Baram, Military Intelligence Chief Shlomi Binder, and Head of the Operations Directorate Itzik Cohen.

"The ‘Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps terrorist organization currently controls Iran and is leading terrorist activity and missile fire against the Israeli home front and countries in the region, as well as repression against Iran’s own population," he said.

"This week, the intensity of the strikes that will be carried out by the IDF and the U.S. military against the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure on which it relies will significantly increase, and the campaign led by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue.

"We are determined to continue leading the attack against the Iranian terror regime, to eliminate its senior commanders and thwart its strategic capabilities, until every security threat to the State of Israel and to U.S. interests in the region is removed. The IDF is strong and the Israeli home front is strong, and we will not stop until all the goals of the war are achieved."