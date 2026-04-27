Defense Minister Israel Katz met this evening (Monday) with the UN envoy to Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert. Additional senior officials from the Israeli defense establishment and the IDF also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the defense minister emphasized that the Lebanese government must ensure that Hezbollah is disarmed first south of the Litani River up to the Blue Line, and afterward throughout all of Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz told the UN envoy to Lebanon: “Naim Qassem is playing with fire, and Joseph Aoun is gambling with Lebanon’s future. There will be no situation of a ceasefire in Lebanon while there is shooting at our forces and at the communities of the Galilee."

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to respond forcefully to every violation, every attack, and every threat to our forces and Israeli communities," he stated. “Naim Qassem is playing with fire, and the fire will burn Hezbollah and all of Lebanon."

“If the Lebanese government continues to shelter under the shadow of the Hezbollah terror organization - fire will break out and burn the cedars of Lebanon. The Lebanese government must ensure that Hezbollah is disarmed first south of the Litani up to the Blue Line, and afterward throughout all of Lebanon. The IDF is prepared to act and assist in this mission," Katz concluded.