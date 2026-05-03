The Ministerial Committee on Procurement has approved the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD)’s plan to simultaneously acquire two new fighter squadrons: a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin, and a second F-15IA squadron from Boeing. The deals, valued at tens of billions of NIS, include full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, comprehensive sustainment, spare parts, and logistics support.

This is the first step in executing the IDF’s decade-long force buildup plan, approved by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister under a dedicated 350-billion-NIS budget.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram brought the procurement before the Committee as part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen readiness ahead of a demanding decade for Israeli security. The new squadrons will serve as a cornerstone of the IDF’s long-term force development, addressing evolving regional threats and preserving Israel’s strategic air superiority.

Following the Committee’s approval, the Director General directed the IMOD’s Mission to the U.S. to move forward with finalizing the agreements with American government and military counterparts in the coming period.

Defense Minister Israel Katz: “Operation Roaring Lion once again demonstrated the Israeli Air Force’s power and its decisive role in protecting Israel. The lessons of that campaign require us to keep pressing forward on force buildup, to ensure air superiority for decades to come. The F-35 and F-15IA acquisitions are central to the ‘Shield of Israel’ plan, which is designed to give the IDF a lasting qualitative edge. As part of this plan, the Israeli Air Force will be expected to lead a major technological leap - integrating autonomous flight capabilities, next-generation defense systems, and establishing Israeli military dominance, both defensive and offensive, in space. Our mission is clear: to ensure the IDF has the tools, capabilities, and strength to operate anywhere, at any time. We will continue to invest, to grow stronger, and to stay ahead of our enemies - to keep Israel secure today and in the future."

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram: “The approval of this procurement is the first major step in executing the 350-billion-NIS force buildup plan for an intense security decade ahead. Alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF’s military edge ten years from now and beyond. Operation Roaring Lion reinforced just how critical the U.S.-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains. The complementary capabilities of these two squadrons will give the Israeli Air Force the flexibility to handle a broad range of combat scenarios. The Israel Ministry of Defense will continue leading procurement processes with responsibility and long-term vision, ensuring the defense establishment is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead."