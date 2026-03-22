During an operational activity by the Israeli Air Force in Iranian airspace, the launch of a surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli aircraft was identified, the IDF revealed Saturday.

The crew acted in accordance with operational procedures. No damage was caused to the aircraft, and the mission was completed as planned.

"Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, multiple attempts were carried out to target and down Israeli fighter jets in Iranian airspace," the IDF added.

"The Israeli Air Force aircrews successfully managed these threats.

"The Israeli Air Force will continue to operate and strike wherever required across Iran and will carry out its missions despite being under threat during every operational sortie."