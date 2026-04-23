The Military Prosecution submitted an indictment on Thursday against two IDF service members who serve as Air Force technicians on charges of spying for Iran.

The two were arrested in a joint Shin Bet, Military Police, and Israel Police operation last month after the suspicions against them were established.

According to the indictment, for several months, the two soldiers were in contact with Iranian intelligence officials and, under their guidance, conducted a variety of tasks for money. One of the soldiers even sent an Iranian agent materials from his military training concerning fighter jet systems and footage of facilities and areas on a military base.

The suspects claimed in their interrogation that contact with their Iranian handlers was cut after they refused to carry out tasks involving weapons. However, even after the handler cut off contact, they continued contacting him for financial gain.

One soldier was charged with crimes of aiding the enemy during a war, transferring information to the enemy, aiding in contacting a foreign agent, and other crimes. The other soldier was charged with crimes of contact with a foreign agent, transferring information to the enemy, and other crimes.