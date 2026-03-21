Over the weekend, the IDF continued to strike across Iran and Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck hundreds of Iranian terror regime targets across different locations in Iran, and Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

In Iran, the IDF struck dozens of Iranian regime compounds, utilized for storing weapons and ballistic missiles intended for firing against the State of Israel. Simultaneously, the IDF continues further degrade the Iranian regime's fire arrays. Over the weekend, missile launchers, aerial defense systems, and military compounds of the regime were struck.

Additionally, in Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force completed two waves of strikes in Beirut and in additional areas in Lebanon, in which key Hezbollah command centers were struck, including:

* A command center used by Hezbollah’s Intelligence Headquarters, from which Hezbollah terrorists operated against IDF troops.

* A command center used by Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Array’s Headquarters to develop aerial defense systems, intended to harm IDF aircraft.

In parallel, IDF troops continue to operate in southern Lebanon.

Over the weekend, IDF troops in the 36th Division located numerous weapon stockpiles and eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah terrorists. Furthermore, the troops stuck and dismantled surveillance posts that posed a threat to the troops.

Likewise, IDF troops in the 91st Division identified and eliminated several terrorists in southern Lebanon, as well as dismantled Hezbollah infrastructure sites and weapons.

"The IDF will continue to further degrade the Iranian regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization, with the aim of reducing the scope of fire directed toward the the State of Israel," a statement read.

Separately, on Saturday night, during a targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon, IDF troops of the 91st Division identified several armed Hezbollah terrorists.

The troops eliminated one terrorist in a ground engagement. In addition, they directed an Israeli Air Force aircraft that struck several additional terrorists who fired toward IDF troops. Subsequently, the troops eliminated three additional terrorists using tank fire.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck a number of Hezbollah headquarters that were used by Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut.

Following the strikes, the IDF stressed that it "will continue to operate decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operates with the backing of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians."

IDF strikes in Lebanon IDF spokesperson