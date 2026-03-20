The US Department of State's Rewards For Justice program on Friday offered $10 million in reward plus relocation for anyone who provides tips leading to the capture of key IRGC figures.

Among the individuals sought is Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who was appointed to office following his father's death at the start of the war; his father's deputy chief of staff Ali Asghar Hejazi; senior military adviser to the Supreme Leader, Yahya Rahim Safavi; Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni; and other senior figures.

On Friday, Israel confirmed that Ali Mohammad Naini, spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guards, was eliminated Friday morning in a targeted strike.

Naini was considered a central figure in the IRGC's psychological warfare operations and the dissemination of the Iranian regime's narrative against Israel and the West.

During his career, Naini was involved in leading a harsh propaganda line against Western countries, attempting to undermine the credibility of their intelligence agencies and presenting Iran as stable and strong in both regional and international arenas.

The IDF confirmed: "Overnight (Friday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated Ali Mohammad Naini, the Spokesperson and Head of the Public Relations Array of the IRGC."

"Throughout the years, Naini served in several propaganda and public relations roles. For the past two years, he served as the IRGC's main propagandist as part of the Iranian terror regime.

"In his role, Naini disseminated the regime's terrorist propaganda to its proxies across the Middle East in order to influence and advance terror attacks against the State of Israel from the different fronts.

"Naini’s elimination joins a series of eliminations of dozens of senior figures of the Iranian regime during the operation. The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the commanders and senior officials of the Iranian terror regime."