The Trump administration has escalated its financial offensive against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), announcing on Monday a new series of sanctions aimed at dismantling the networks responsible for the regime's illicit oil trade.

The move is part of the broader "Economic Fury" campaign, designed to sever the funding lines that fuel Iranian regional aggression and support for terrorist proxies.

In a press statement, State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott detailed the specific targets of the latest measures. The sanctions focus on a sophisticated network involved in the international sale and transport of Iranian oil on behalf of the IRGC.

The Treasury Department’s actions specifically target three senior officials from the IRGC’s Shahid Purja’fari Oil Headquarters. These individuals are allegedly responsible for coordinating the illicit transactions that allow the regime to bypass international restrictions.

Pigott emphasized that these financial maneuvers are directly linked to the destabilization of the Middle East.

"These actions disrupt illicit funding streams that finance Iran’s support for terrorist proxies and regional aggression. These oil revenues belong to the Iranian people, who face daily economic hardship due to the Iranian regime’s corruption, mismanagement, and prioritization of funding terrorist militias and weapons programs over addressing the basic needs of its citizens."

The sanctions represent a significant step in the administration’s maximum pressure strategy. By targeting the IRGC's energy-related revenue, the US seeks to limit the resources available for the regime’s military buildup and its ability to threaten neighboring states and American interests.

Pigott reaffirmed the administration's commitment to maintaining a hard line against Tehran’s financial activities.

"This action represents an additional round of sanctions under Economic Fury, part of the Administration’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran. The United States will continue denying the Iranian regime access to revenue that funds terrorism, threatens regional stability, and enables attacks on US forces and allies."

The State Department noted that as the regime continues to prioritize its ideological expansion and weapons programs, the Iranian population remains the primary victim of the resulting economic isolation. The US maintains that until the IRGC ceases its support for global terrorism and regional subversion, the financial pressure will only continue to intensify.