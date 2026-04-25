US President Donald Trump has announced that US representatives will not travel to Pakistan for talks with Iran.

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians," he wrote on Truth Social. "Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!"

In an interview, Trump told Fox News, "I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.'"