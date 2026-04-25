US President Donald Trump has announced that US representatives will not travel to Pakistan for talks with Iran.
"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians," he wrote on Truth Social. "Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!"
In an interview, Trump told Fox News, "I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.'"
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan earlier without holding talks with US representatives. During his visit, Araghchi met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, and according to reports, conveyed Tehran’s response to the latest proposal to end the war.
On Saturda evening, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that control of the Strait of Hormuz constitutes Tehran’s “final strategy" in the conflict.
“Control of the Strait of Hormuz, and maintaining the deterrent effect it creates against America and the White House's allies in the region, is the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ultimate strategy," the IRGC said in a Telegram statement.