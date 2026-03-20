Israel has confirmed that Ali Mohammad Naini, spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guards, was eliminated Friday morning in a targeted strike.

Naini was considered a central figure in the IRGC's psychological warfare operations and the dissemination of the Iranian regime's narrative against Israel and the West.

During his career, Naini was involved in leading a harsh propaganda line against Western countries, attempting to undermine the credibility of their intelligence agencies and presenting Iran as stable and strong in both regional and international arenas.

The IDF confirmed: "Overnight (Friday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated Ali Mohammad Naini, the Spokesperson and Head of the Public Relations Array of the IRGC."

"Throughout the years, Naini served in several propaganda and public relations roles. For the past two years, he served as the IRGC's main propagandist as part of the Iranian terror regime.

"In his role, Naini disseminated the regime's terrorist propaganda to its proxies across the Middle East in order to influence and advance terror attacks against the State of Israel from the different fronts.

"Naini’s elimination joins a series of eliminations of dozens of senior figures of the Iranian regime during the operation. The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the commanders and senior officials of the Iranian terror regime."

Earlier this week, Naini appeared on Iranian television in an interview dedicated to analyzing Western strategy, during which he launched mocking criticism at American and Israeli intelligence agencies.

Naini claimed that the Western expectation of a "political collapse" after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was fundamentally wrong. "The American assessment was that the country would face disintegration. It simply didn’t happen," he stated confidently, praising the "continuity of governance" and the emerging young leadership.

He detailed what he called the "resounding intelligence failure" of the CIA. According to him, the US relied on a limited, short-term war and was unprepared to deal with a vast geographic area or Iran's social resilience.

Naini concluded his remarks by stating, "Today, the enemy is the one in a state of uncertainty, confusion, and helplessness."