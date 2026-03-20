An Iranian military spokesperson named Abu al-Fadl Shakarji threatened senior Israeli and American officials following the recent assassinations of top leaders in the Ayatollah regime.

“The assassination of the state’s senior officials and commanders of Iran’s forces is not a sign of the enemy’s strength, but a result of their despair, helplessness, and evil. We are determined to continue attacks against you," the spokesperson said.

“We are closely monitoring senior enemy figures, pilots, and soldiers. We will continue attacks with determination and even greater force than before. The day is not far off when we will expose our enemies from their hiding places and shelters and impose on them the punishment they deserve for their aggression.

From now on, based on our intelligence, tourist and leisure locations around the world will no longer be safe for you. Our leaders do not hide in shelters like senior Israeli and American officials."