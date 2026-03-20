Earlier this week, the Israeli Air Force, acting on intelligence of the, struck the senior leadership of the Basij Force in the heart of Tehran. In the strike, the unit’s commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, as well as several other senior commanders were eliminated.

The IDF now confirms that in this strike, Esmail Ahmadi, who served as the Head of the Intelligence Division of the Basij Force, was eliminated.

"Ahmadi played a central role in advancing and executing terror attacks carried out by Basij Forces. He was also responsible for enforcing public order and the regime’s values on behalf of the IRGC," the IDF reported following the strike.

"Ahmadi played a key role in leading major suppression operations during the recent internal protests in Iran, using severe violence, mass arrests, and force against civilian protesters.

"His elimination, together with the elimination of the Basij force commander and other senior officials, adds to that of dozens of senior commanders from the Iranian Armed Forces who have been eliminated during the operation, and constitutes an additional significant blow to the regime’s security command-and-control structures.

"The IDF will continue to operate against Iranian terror regime commanders."