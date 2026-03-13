Strike on command centers of Iranian regime in Tehran IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Overnight and during the early morning hours, more than 90 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, used around 200 munitions in two separate wave strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime across Tehran, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted numerous command centers of the regime’s security apparatus, including a regional headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Basij Forces, key headquarters of the Basij Forces, and headquarters of the Iranian regime’s Internal Security Forces.

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force struck air defense systems and infrastructure at the first air defense base that was established by the Iranian terror regime in Tehran, as well as a site used for research and development testing of ballistic missiles.

“These completed strikes are part of the ongoing phase, which is focused on deepening the damage to the core assets of the Iranian terror regime," stated the IDF.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)