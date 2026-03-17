Targets struck in three Iranian cities IDF Spokesperson

The IDF continues to strike and damage the systems and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.

On Monday, Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime infrastructure in three different areas in Iran - Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

During the strikes in Tehran, dozens of munitions were dropped on command centers belonging to the Iranian regime's security bodies, including the Ministry of Intelligence and the Basij. Additionally, sites used to store and launch UAV's, ballistic missiles, and air defense systems were struck.

During the strikes in Shiraz, the internal security forces’ command center and a ballistic missile site were struck.

In Tabriz, additional Iranian terror regime air defense systems were dismantled - further expanding aerial superiority in the region and protecting the State of Israel.

The IDF noted that the completed strikes are part of an ongoing effort focused on deepening the damage to the Iranian terror regime’s core systems and weakening its capacity to threaten the State of Israel.