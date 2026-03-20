Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara'a declared his intention to keep his country out of the military campaign being waged by the US and Israel against the military threat Iran poses to the region.

In remarks following the Eid al-Fitr prayer, al-Shara'a stated that the current war in the Middle East is a significant event in history, and the Syrian government under his leadership is carefully considering its steps and working to keep Syria from becoming involved in the military conflict.

Al-Shara'a noted that Syria has been a battleground for the last 15 years and even before, but today there is an understanding between the Syrian government, neighboring countries, and other nations around the world. At the same time, he added, Syria expresses full solidarity with the Arab states.

Al-Shara'a also stressed that Syria has entered a new phase in its policy, transitioning from a conflict zone to an influential arena focused on stability and security, both internally and regionally. Amid the war between Israel and Hezbollah, al-Shara'a's government has reinforced military forces along the border with Lebanon, and analysts fear a Syrian invasion of Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the IDF conducted airstrikes Thursday night targeting Syrian military control centers and positions in the south of the country in response to rocket fire from Syrian territory towards Israel, and made clear that it would not allow harm to the Druze community in Syria and would continue to defend it.