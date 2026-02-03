"The Jihad Against Syria's Minorities: A Documentary Call to Act" is a 4-minute mini-doc that chronicles the harrowing systemic persecution of vulnerable minority religious populations by the new Islamist leader of Syrian regime, "former" terrorist Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This investigative video reveals a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing orchestrated by the new Syrian government and jihadist factions against Druze, Christian, Alawite, and Kurdish communities. Through chilling footage of summary executions, the destruction of holy sites, and the release of ISIS fighters, the video illustrates a country descending from political revolution into religious extremism and state-sponsored terror.

Produced by Steven Emerson and The Investigative Project on Terrorism, this film serves as a critical call to action for an international community that has largely ignored these atrocities. It specifically highlights the betrayal of America's Kurdish allies as well as the murderous jihad waged against the Christians and Druze.

This is a horrific story largely suppressed by the elite media. We have not heard from the UN or the Pope either.

But these videos don't lie. By documenting these "silent" crimes and the physical and psychological warfare used against captives, the documentary aims to give a voice to the millions of victims who remain in captivity or face ongoing Islamist threats for their faith.

Reposted from the Investigativve Project on Terrorism.