The Gur hasidic movement announced Thursday that studies would be held on the day immediately following Passover, instead of resuming one day later, as is customary in haredi schools.

The reopening follows nearly one-and-a-half months of war with Iran, during which schools were closed and studies were held remotely.

Public schools and Religious Public schools resumed school on Thursday; the haredi schools, other than Gur, will resume only on Friday.

The move follows instructions from the Gerrer Rebbe, and under it, all elementary schools reopened for three hours of study on Thursday. Beginning on Friday, the sect's schools are expected to return to full regular activity.

The directive was delivered Wednesday night by the Gerrer Rebbe’s aide, Rabbi Itche Meir Gutman, who conveyed the instructions to educational institutions throughout Israel.