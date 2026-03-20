A serious indictment has been filed against Raz Cohen, an Israeli citizen who served as a reserve soldier in the Iron Dome unit, for committing the security offenses of contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy.

The indictment follows a joint investigation by the Shin Bet, the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit, and the Military Police's Investigative Unit, conducted under a veil of secrecy during Operation "Roaring Lion."

According to the indictment and the findings permitted to be public, Cohen acted systematically and knowingly in the service of the Iranian intelligence.

He maintained continuous contact with Iranian intelligence agents for several months. The contact was made, among other things, through social media.

As part of his reserve duty in the Iron Dome unit, Cohen was exposed to highly sensitive security information regarding the system’s operations and capabilities. He is accused of passing this information to his Iranian handlers at their request.

The investigation revealed that Cohen received sums of money in exchange for carrying out tasks and transferring the information, fully aware that the agents he was working with were hostile Iranian operatives.