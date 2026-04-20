The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Central District Police uncovered an Iranian intelligence recruitment network operating within Israel’s borders.

A joint statement released Monday morning revealed that two Israeli citizens were arrested over the past month on suspicion of maintaining contact with foreign agents and carrying out missions intended to harm the country's security.

The main suspect in the case is Sagie Chayek, a 19-year-old from Ness Ziona. His interrogation indicated that he had been in continuous contact for several months with an Iranian agent via the internet. During their communication, Chayek shared his personal details as well as those of his family. Despite his family members receiving direct threats from the foreign agent, Chayek chose to continue the relationship and even agreed to travel to an Arab country for specialized training.

As part of his activities on behalf of the Iranians, Chayek was asked to recruit additional individuals into the network. He approached his friend, Asaf Shitrit (21) from Beit Oved, who assisted him in carrying out at least one assignment for the foreign agent. Following Chayek’s confession, Shitrit was also arrested for questioning by the Shin Bet.

On Monday, the Central District Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file a serious indictment against the two at the Lod District Court, charging them severe security offenses stemming from their contact with hostile elements.

Security officials emphasized that this case is not isolated, but rather part of a series of recent Iranian attempts to exploit young Israelis through social media.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police stressed that they "will act firmly and pursue the full extent of the law against any citizen who endangers State security for financial gain or due to ties with foreign agents."