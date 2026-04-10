The State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against Moshe Lachovitz, 21, from Jerusalem, for maintaining contact with an Iranian foreign agent and carrying out a series of missions on his behalf in exchange for payment.

According to the indictment, in May 2025, Lachovitz made contact with a person who identified himself as “Michael," after searching for work in a Telegram group. During their conversations, he was asked to send a copy of his ID, open a digital wallet to receive payments, and download designated photography applications-including an app that allows recording even when the phone screen is off.

Later, at the agent’s request, he purchased an additional phone that served as a “burner phone." The two agreed to use identification codes at the start of each conversation, with an emphasis on maintaining complete discretion.

At an early stage, Lachovitz began carrying out documentation missions. Among other things, he photographed Liberty Bell Park in Jerusalem, traveled to Ra’anana and documented a travel route provided to him in advance, walked around Jerusalem streets while filming himself, documented in the Mamilla Mall, and performed additional tasks such as purchasing various items-a hat, chocolate, and a can of paint-while fully documenting the process.

It also emerges that the agent asked him to purchase covert recording equipment, including a hat with a hidden camera, glasses, and a disguised pen, but these purchases were not carried out.

During this period, and even after he realized that the contact was an Iranian agent, Lachovitz continued the connection and carried out additional missions-including documentation in the Morasha Junction area-even during Operation “Am KeLavi."

In return for his actions, Lachovitz received cumulative payments totaling thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. Some of the payments are detailed in the indictment-hundreds of dollars per task, amounting to approximately $3,000 or more in total.

It was also revealed that Lachovitz drove a vehicle without a driver’s license, including when he traveled to Ra’anana to carry out one of the missions.

At a certain stage, he decided to sever contact with the agent, partly after the agent made antisemitic remarks. The defendant shared details of the contact with his sister, handed over the burner phone to her, and deleted its contents. However, the agent later attempted to renew contact with him and even reached out to his sister.

The prosecution attributes to Lachovitz offenses, including contact with a foreign agent, passing information to the enemy, and additional charges, and has requested that the court order his detention until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against him.