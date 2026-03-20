Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich shared during a meeting with local council heads in the "Confrontation Line" area on the Israel-Lebanon border that Settlements Minister Orit Strock made a secret trip to help her late daughter Shoshana.

Shoshana Strock was found lifeless on Saturday at her home in Amirim. The circumstances of the incident are being examined by the police.

According to Smotrich, Strock was aware of her daughter's struggles, and made a secret trip abroad in an attempt to help her.

Smotrich also shared that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed admiration for Strock's ability to continue her work despite the circumstances.

Strock "flew abroad in one night, back and forth, to bring home her daughter back, who found herself into trouble - all in secret, so that no one would know, because she feared her daughter might harm herself."