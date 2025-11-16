An argument broke out during Sunday's government meeting between Minister Orit Strock and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the continuation of the ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Minister Strock asked the Prime Minister, "How much longer will the ceasefire last?" and Netanyahu answered, "I don't know." Strock responded, "What do you mean, 'I don't know'?" to which Netanyahu clarified: "At the moment, we are working to end the first phase; we have three more hostages to return."

The Prime Minister's answer did not satisfy Strock, who said: "We did not go to war just to bring back the hostages." Netanyahu replied: "We have to ensure that the Gaza Strip is being demilitarized and (Hamas) is being disarmed, including the tunnels; for this purpose, we agreed to the creation of an international force, but countries are not excited to join. We can not give up on this stage. Hamas seemingly agrees; we will hold the rest of the discussion in the cabinet."

Strock inquired: "About how long will this take? Weeks?" but Netanyahu answered: "You can't ignore the fact that we conducted an intense war on seven fronts. You can't quantify how much time is left."

Later, Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed the Prime Minister and said, "If you return to fight in Gaza in two months, how will you have a commission of inquiry?"