The weekly Channel 12 News poll, published on Thursday evening, reveals shifts in the balance of power in the political system.

If elections were held today, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, would be the largest party with 28 seats.

Likud has gained two seats compared to the previous poll, maintaining relative stability amid the conflict with Iran. In second place is the Bennett 2026 party, led by Naftali Bennett, with 20 seats, a decrease of one seat from last week.

Further down the list, the Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, maintains stability with 12 seats, similar to the Yashar party of Gadi Eisenkot, which gains one seat and also reaches 12.

Shas, led by Aryeh Deri, and Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, each receive 9 seats. United Torah Judaism, led by Yitzhak Goldknopf, and Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, each have 7 seats.

Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, receives 6 seats, while Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas, each receive 5 seats.

Below the electoral threshold are the Religious Zionist party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, with 2.3%, Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz, with 1.7%, the Reservists’ Party, led by Yoaz Hendel, with 1.7%, and Balad with 0.7%.

The bloc breakdown shows that neither side reaches the required majority to form a government. The opposition stands at 59 seats, the coalition at 51, and the Arab parties hold a combined total of 10 seats - a result that leaves the political outcome uncertain.