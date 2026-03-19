Earlier today (Thursday), the Facebook page “Al-Munask" published a conversation between an officer from the Judea Coordination and Liaison Administration of the Civil Administration and a senior Palestinian Authority official from Hebron. The conversation took place after an Iranian missile struck Beit Awwa the previous evening, killing four Arab women from the area.

During the conversation, the official addressed the incident and the broader security situation, saying: “The fire has already become random-anyone, anywhere, is exposed to it. A fragment can reach anyone. What do you think about what happened? In the end, the Iranians are bringing destruction to the entire Middle East-this is a war that is destroying the whole region."

He went on to sharply criticize Iran and its regional influence: “From the ocean to the Gulf, the Iranians are enemies of Sunnis-not only of Jews, but of Muslims in general. No one has brought disaster upon Muslims like Iran. They are the ones who supported Hamas, strengthened Hamas, and continue to support and empower them."

The official added: “This is something everyone knows-it’s nothing new. Everywhere the Iranians enter, they bring destruction. Who caused Hamas to become corrupt? It’s the money it received from Iran. A person without money can’t do much, but when you fund him, he starts doing whatever he wants-the money is what speaks."

According to him, Iranian support for regional organizations is a central factor in the escalation: “Hamas received all its support and supplies from Iran. As I said, since Hezbollah weakened, and especially since Syria fell, all the countries that supported Iran are no longer there-they have all disappeared. All this disaster comes only from Iran."