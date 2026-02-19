יהודים נכנסו ל-5 מבנים חדשים בחברון בשי דרשן/TPS

The "Harchivi Makom Ohalecha (Expand Your Tents)" organization, which is involved in redeeming homes in Hebron, announced this evening (Thursday) the establishment of a new Jewish neighborhood - the "Shechunat Hagvura (Neighborhood of Heroism)."

The entry into the buildings, which were legally purchased from Arabs some time ago, took place simultaneously into five strategic buildings in the Jalis neighborhood, in response to gunfire last night from Arab homes in the area toward the Jewish Havat Gal neighborhood.

The new neighborhood is named in honor of seven fighters, heroes of Hebron and Kiryat Arba, who fell in battle: Staff Sgt. Yehuda Dror Yahalom, Elyakim Shlomo Libman, Sgt. Maj. Elkana Yehuda Sfez, Capt. ori Mordechay Shani, Lt. Yohai Duchan, Sgt. Maj. Yishai Netanel Greenbaum, and Staff Sgt. Amichai Yaacov Vanino.

The "Expand Your Tents" organization clarified that the homes will be inhabited by bereaved families: "The battle for the land does not end on the battlefield; it continues here, in the alleyways, in the fulfillment of the inheritance granted to us by our forefathers and mothers."

The organization added, "The battle for the Land of Israel is one. The fighters gave their lives for the inheritance of the land, and we are here to actualize it in practice."

Representatives of the settlement movement note that the entry into the buildings marks a change in the approach of the political leadership. "The days of the policy of restraint and opposing ministers are over; today we have real assistance from the government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Israel Katz. We are no longer waiting for permission to be the rightful owners of our land. We are simply returning to the inheritance of our forefathers with pride. The entry into the buildings is a statement of practical settlement - we have returned home with our heads held high."

Yehoshua Shani, father of Capt. Uri Shani, may his memory be a blessing, who fell on October 7 in Kissefim, participated in the entry into the homes and excitedly recited the "Shehechiyanu" blessing.

He said, "We were privileged to raise and educate our sons here under the shadow of the holy forefathers, and according to the legacy of our father Abraham, peace be upon him, our sons went to battle, to protect the nation and redeem it from the bitter enemy. And with great excitement, we fulfill their will today and join the 'Expand Your Tents' organization in entering the homes and the neighborhood, which is a great redemption for the area and for all of the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora."

The organization emphasizes that this is only the "opening shot" and that the goal is a significant expansion of the Jewish settlement in Hebron: "We are a train that does not stop. The 'Neighborhood of Heroism' is the dam that broke on the way to the significant expansion of the Jewish settlement in Hebron. The goal is clear: a Jewish, strong, and expanding Hebron. We can and will do it."