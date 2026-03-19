RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and cameraman Ali Rida were reporting Israel's attacks on the Hezbollah terror group from southern Lebanon when an Israeli missile struck less than ten meters from them.

The video shows Sweeney duck, and then curse, as the missile lands.

Following the strike, Rida claimed that Israeli forces "deliberately attacked" his crew despite their press credentials.

Rida’s camera captured the moment of the strike as he filmed Sweeney’s report. The footage shows the missile hitting less than ten meters behind Sweeney as he ducks for cover. Both journalist and cameraman are receiving medical aid at a local hospital, RT added.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit responded to the incident, noting that "in recent days, the IDF has targeted Litani River crossings that Hezbollah used for both terrorist movement and to transfer thousands of weapons, including rockets and rocket launchers intended to be used against IDF troops and Israeli civilians in terrorist attacks."

It stressed that "prior to the strikes, in order to reduce harm to civilians, warning were published to ensure that they distance themselves from the crossings."

"In footage released in the past few hours, a journalist is seen at the “Qasmiya" crossing. An explicit warning had been issued regarding this area. The crossing was struck after sufficient time had passed since warnings. The crossing was again targeted today (Thursday) at 12:30," the IDF added.

The IDF repeated its calls on the residents of Lebanon to heed the warnings published on various platforms. "The IDF does not target civilians or journalists and operates in accordance with international law," the military emphasized.

On Wednesday, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning to the civilian population in southern Lebanon, urging them to evacuate to the areas north of the Zahrani River.