תיעוד: צבא ארה"ב משמיד ספינות איראניות CENTCOM

The US military has released new footage of the destruction of Iranian naval targets threatening international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"US forces are destroying Iranian naval targets that threaten international shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz," a statement read.

Kan News reported Wednesday night that Israel is identifying preparatory activity by the Trump administration to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, including the accumulation of forces. The estimate is that such a move will take about two weeks and extend the campaign against the regime in Tehran.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM published footage showing US forces destroying Iranian targets that pose threats to Americans and Iran's neighbors.

US President Donald Trump demanded over the weekend that NATO countries take part in protecting ships and oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz. However, a large number of alliance members swiftly announced they would refuse the request.

On Monday, Trump again repeated his calls , noting that "many countries' economies depend on the Strait."

He called on "other nations whose economy depend on the Strait, far more than ours. We get less than one percent of oil from the Strait. Many of the Europeans get quite a bit. So we want them to come and help us with the Strait. It is in very good shape. We've already taken care of Iran, but now, because of the fact that a single terrorist can put something in the water, or shoot a missile, and it's fairly close range because it's a small area and Iran has used that as an economic weapon."

Trump added, “The level of enthusiasm ... for forty years we have been protecting them, and they don't want to get involved with something that is very minor. And with all of the protecting of countries, we'll protect them and if ever needed, they won't be there for us. I've always known that."