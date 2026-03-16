How will Trump respond? After the U.S. president demanded that NATO countries take part in protecting ships and oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, a large number of alliance members announced they would refuse the request.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius spoke out sharply against Trump’s demand.

“This is not our war-we did not start it. What does Donald Trump expect from a handful of European frigates in the Strait of Hormuz that the mighty U.S. Navy cannot handle on its own? That’s the question I find myself asking," Pistorius said.

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also rejected Trump’s demand, stating: “NATO is an alliance for the defense of territories."

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, also opposed Trump’s request and said that Britain would not take part in a war against Iran.

“Britain will not be dragged into a wider war but is working on a sustainable plan. Ultimately, we must reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the oil market. This is not a simple task," Starmer said.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that “diplomacy must prevail," and also expressed opposition to expanding NATO’s naval missions to the Strait of Hormuz.

Other countries-including Australia, France, and Japan-have also stated that they have no plans to send warships to escort vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump had previously warned that if NATO countries do not help protect ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, “it will be very bad for the future of NATO," according to his statement.