US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with the Trump Kennedy Center Board Members on Monday, called on several countries to help in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, "many countries' economies depend on the strait."

"We are aggressively dismantling Iran's defense, industrial base and ability to rebuild its missiles and drone capabilities getting down to close to zero and we're hammering their capacity to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with more than thirty mine laying ships destroyed. To the best of our knowledge, we hit all of their mine laying ships," said President Trump.

He called on "other nations whose economy depend on the strait, far more than ours. We get less than one percent of oil from the Strait. Many of the Europeans get quite a bit. So we want them to come and help us with the strait. It is in very good shape. We've already taken care of Iran, but now, because of the fact that a single terrorist can put something in the water, or shoot a missile, and it's fairly close range because it's a small area and Iran has used that as an economic weapon. The level of enthusiasm ... for forty years we have been protecting them, and they don't want to get involved with something that is very minor. And with all of the protecting of countries, we'll protect them and if ever needed, they won't be there for us. I've always known that," concludes Trump.