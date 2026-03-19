A 29-year-old resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods was arrested while disguised as a haredi man, on suspicion of committing thefts and burglaries in the city center.

Early on Wednesday morning, the police received a report about the theft of computer equipment from a store in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood. A few hours later, in the afternoon, citizens noticed an individual dressed as a haredi man who aroused their suspicion.

The police were called, and arrested the suspect.

During the interrogation, the suspect revealed that he arrived at the location in a vehicle with counterfeit license plates, suspected of being stolen. During a search of the vehicle and his person, burglary tools, electric bicycles, and other suspected stolen items were found.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ordered that the suspect remain in custody to allow for further investigation.