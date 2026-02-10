Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke on Tuesday at the annual conference of the Public Transport Drivers Organization in Eilat, highlighting the government’s efforts to toughen penalties for traffic violations as part of a broader strategy to reduce road accidents in Israel.

“Eighty percent of accidents are caused by human error, and 60% involve drivers from the Arab sector," Regev said. “While enforcement and penalties are not under the Ministry of Transportation, we are working to change that."

Unlike countries such as Dubai, which impose strict fines and even vehicle confiscation, Israel will implement a gradual approach. Under the new plan, using a mobile phone while driving will incur a fine of 5,000 shekels, with additional fines, vehicle confiscation, and license suspensions expected in the future. Seven offenses have been selected for the initiative, which still requires approval from several authorities.

Regev also addressed plans to encourage greater use of public transport as a way to combat congestion. “If we want to address traffic, the solution is to move people to public transport-buses, high-speed trains, and light rail. We are committed to ensuring connectivity from every place to every place, so that ultimately citizens will give up their cars," she said.

Jerusalem is set to be the first city with two major transport lines, reaching destinations such as Teddy Stadium. “The heavy rail to Eilat is not just a slogan. Detailed planning is underway in Kiryat Shmona and Eilat, and it will happen. Light rail projects in Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, and the Greater Haifa area will also be connected to buses, and this will change reality," the minister added.