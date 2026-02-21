Violence in the Arab sector escalated Saturday evening, when a fragmentation grenade was dropped from a drone toward a group of people in Kafr Kana.

Parallel to the explosion, gunfire was also carried out at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams provided medical treatment to four wounded individuals at the scene. Paramedics evacuated them to the Italian Hospital in Nazareth and to the Poria Medical Center.

Among the wounded are a man in his 30s in serious condition, an 18-year-old woman in moderate condition, an 80-year-old man in moderate condition, and a 40-year-old woman in moderate condition. All of the injured suffered penetrative wounds.

Israel Police said that large forces from the Northern District are at the scene conducting operations to locate suspects involved in the incident. An investigation has been opened, the motive is criminal, and the circumstances are under investigation.

MDA paramedic Anas Awawdeh said: "We were led to four wounded individuals suffering from penetrative wounds to their bodies. Among them was a man in his 30s who was conscious and in serious condition. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospital in stable condition."