The organization within the Arab sector in protest against crime and violence is escalating, led by politicians, public figures, and grassroots activists.

Murad Haddad, a prominent grassroots activist, told Al-Jarmaq News that the success of the protest stems from its reliance on local popular committees. He added that there must be a protest presence wherever there is crime.

According to him, Arab society is dealing with crime from gangs but also with discriminatory treatment from the authorities. Haddad claimed that the Israel Police support the gangs and that since the war in Gaza began, fear has intensified among the Arab public due to arrests based on social media posts. Nevertheless, he asserted that “the public is beginning to wake up, even if breaking the barrier of fear takes time."

Regarding the “Black Flags" protest expected to take place Saturday night in Tel Aviv, Haddad said this would be the largest event that includes Jewish participants, but stressed that it is only part of a continuous struggle.

“I do not see in the near future the possibility of implementing (civil disobedience)," he said, adding that the public and Arab parties are not prepared for it.

Haddad called on the Arab parties to send a clear and decisive message that the Israeli government is arming and funding the criminal gangs.