IDF forces were deployed Tuesday evening to the area of the village of Khirbat al-Khalawah in the Judea Brigade following reports of several Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs attacking an Israeli civilian in the area and stealing some of his flock and personal belongings.

At the same time, another report was received about Israeli civilians arriving in the area of the village of Khirbat al-Fahith, where several confrontations developed at different points in the area.

IDF forces and police officers from the Hebron station worked to disperse the confrontations and restore order in the area.

During the events, an Israeli civilian and three PA Arabs were injured and evacuated for medical treatment. During the dispersal of the confrontations, a female IDF officer was attacked by a female PA Arab. The IDF officer suffered injuries to her face.

The forces arrested two female PA suspects, who will be transferred for questioning by the Israeli police regarding the circumstances of the incident.